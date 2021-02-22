iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $90.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

