Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

