IoTeX Trading Up 41.1% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $290.61 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.58 or 0.00775499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.86 or 0.04482914 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

