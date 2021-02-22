IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $176.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00075971 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

