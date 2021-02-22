Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $326.48. The stock had a trading volume of 787,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,432,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average of $302.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.