Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invacare worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $9.28 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

