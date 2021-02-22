Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.86.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.34 on Monday, reaching $405.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

