Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 8550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,090.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,896 shares of company stock worth $4,934,142. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.