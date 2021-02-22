Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$18.25 by Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$18.25 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering upgraded Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

