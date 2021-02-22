Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.09. 1,081,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,697,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

