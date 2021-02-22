Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. 709,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,697,480. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.