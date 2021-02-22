Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBP stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

