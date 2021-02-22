Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00.

NYSE GS opened at $315.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $316.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,546.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $307,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

