Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $185,551.62 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $62,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

