Insider Selling: Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Don Walker Barrett III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inuvo alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.