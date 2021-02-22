Insider Selling: Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Sells $57,942.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00.

EDSA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

