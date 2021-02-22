Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells $5,533,778.46 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46.
NYSE:GLW opened at $38.06 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
