Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells $5,533,778.46 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.06 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

