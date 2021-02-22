Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells 19,909 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,193. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,916.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

