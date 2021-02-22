Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,782,457.88 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $308.74 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.