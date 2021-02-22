Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,782,457.88 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $308.74 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.