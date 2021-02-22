Insider Selling: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Sells $20,012.30 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Romano Tio sold 791 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $20,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRG opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

