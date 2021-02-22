Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $192,792.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLFS opened at $40.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.