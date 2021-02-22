Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,409. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

