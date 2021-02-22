Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90.
NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,409. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
