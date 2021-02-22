Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$83,763.78 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director John Daniel Mccleary sold 73,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$83,763.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,850.54.
TSE:AMM opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.86.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile
