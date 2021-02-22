Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$83,763.78 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director John Daniel Mccleary sold 73,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$83,763.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,850.54.

TSE:AMM opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.86.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) alerts:

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.