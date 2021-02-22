Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INO opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

