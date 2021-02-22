Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of INO opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.
