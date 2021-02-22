Injective Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $47.29 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.65 or 0.00023822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $197.03 million and $47.29 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00469689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00087974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00078146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00422097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

