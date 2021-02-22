Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

