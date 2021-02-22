Infini Master Fund Invests $252,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. JinkoSolar accounts for approximately 0.2% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. 39,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

