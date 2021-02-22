Infini Master Fund Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Natera accounts for approximately 0.3% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.36. 10,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.66.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

