India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.64. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 3,720 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

