IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $327.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.21 and a 200-day moving average of $259.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

