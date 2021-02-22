IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.