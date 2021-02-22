IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,149.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

