IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.13 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

