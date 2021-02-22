Independent Research Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €85.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOT opened at €74.95 ($88.18) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.39.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.