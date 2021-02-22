Independent Research Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €85.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HOT opened at €74.95 ($88.18) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.39.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.