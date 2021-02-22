Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB opened at $83.44 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

