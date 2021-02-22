Impleum Price Tops $0.0021 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $19,299.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,206,666 coins and its circulating supply is 9,099,720 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

