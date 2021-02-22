Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 444,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

About Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.