IMA Wealth Inc. Has $296,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

