iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

IHRT opened at $14.75 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

