iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.19. iFresh shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 870 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

