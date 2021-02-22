IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

