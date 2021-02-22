IFG Advisory LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after acquiring an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $318.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.53 and a 200 day moving average of $280.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

