IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

