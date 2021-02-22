IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

