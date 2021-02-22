IFG Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.15 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $105.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

