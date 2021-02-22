IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,374 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

