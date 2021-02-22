IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,374 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: Stop Order
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.