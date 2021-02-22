IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

