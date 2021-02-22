Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HYLN opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

