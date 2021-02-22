Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $28.89 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

