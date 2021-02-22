Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $240,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 16,043.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

