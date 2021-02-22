Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.28. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

